Calling All Young Artists: Join Our Second Annual Contest!

Attention young artists across New Hampshire! We’re excited to share that NHPR is hosting our second annual Young Artists Contest and we can’t wait to see your entry!

Contest Theme: “When in NH, everyone should visit _________ ”

Imagine you’ve made a new friend and want to introduce them to your favorite New Hampshire spot. Is it the majestic views from Gunstock Mountain, the sandy shores of Rye Beach or the maple-filled pancakes at Polly’s Pancake Parlor? Perhaps your favorite place is your town’s local library or sledding hill! We’re excited to see your unique interpretation!

Important Details:



Submission Size: 8.5 x 11 inches, landscape orientation.

8.5 x 11 inches, landscape orientation. Medium: Digital and physical mediums are accepted!

How to Submit:



Digital Entries: Email to zkay@nhpr.org with the subject line “2024 Young Artist’s Contest.”

Email to zkay@nhpr.org with the subject line “2024 Young Artist’s Contest.” Mail Entries: Send to NHPR, Attn: 2024 Young Artist’s Contest, ℅ Zoe Kay, 2 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.

Deadline: All submissions must be received by November 1st.

Celebrate with Us! We’ll celebrate the creativity of all participants at the First Annual Young Artists’ Reception, tentatively scheduled for January 17th, 2025. Stay tuned for more details!

Additionally, the artwork of our finalists will be transformed into cards for thank-you notes, holiday messages and annual celebrations, showcasing the incredible talent of New Hampshire's young artists.

Please Note: Participants who are related to NHPR staff are not eligible to win, but we would love for you to participate in sharing your talent.

We can’t wait to see the stunning places in New Hampshire that inspire you!