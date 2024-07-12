Hear live special coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention on NHPR

Tens of thousands of people will descend on Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention in the coming week (July 15- July 18). Delegates from across the country will officially choose their nominees for president and vice president.

Join NPR & NHPR for live special coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention beginning Monday, July 15 at 10 p.m. on-air, online, or with the NHPR app.

_______________________

Monday, July 15 & Tuesday, July 16:

NPR and NHPR offer special coverage on Monday and Tuesday starting at 10:00 p.m. and ending at 11:00 p.m. or when the proceedings end.

Night one of the RNC will focus on the economy, and on night two, Republicans are putting crime and the southern border center stage.

The one-hour radio specials, hosted by Susan Davis, will recap major themes and events of the day, and feature analysis from NPR correspondents and newsmakers attending the convention.

A live video stream of the convention proceedings will be available at NPR.org and the NPR YouTube Channel.

________________________

Wednesday, July 17 & Thursday, July 18:

NPR and NHPR will offer joint audio and video special coverage on Wednesday and Thursday evenings starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. or when the proceedings end.

Night three of the RNC will be focused on foreign policy, and former President Trump takes the stage on night four.

Special coverage, hosted by Susan Davis, will include live reporting from the convention hall, analysis from NPR correspondents, and interviews with newsmakers. We will also have a reporter positioned outside of the arena to cover any public response to the convention.

Live Blog: A live blog of the RNC will be available at NPR.org where NPR’s expert correspondents will offer context and analysis of the proceedings throughout the day, as well as fact checking of speeches and color from the convention hall.

