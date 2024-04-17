The Folk Show warms things up this spring with eclectic in-studio performances

NHPR’s Kate McNally is planning an exciting springtime lineup of performances featuring folk, jazz & Americana favorites on The Folk Show. Join Kate and special guests The Hot Skillet Club, Susie Burke, Ordinary Elephant, and Grace Morrison on Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for special in-studio performances.

An encore airing of The Folk Show can also be found Friday evenings from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m., right after Live From the Word Barn at 8 p.m.

Listen live on-air, online, or with the app. Or, you can find these and past performances & interviews at NHPR.org/music

Sunday, April 21: The Hot Skillet Club

The Hot Skillet Club will make an appearance this coming Sunday on The Folk Show which airs live each and every Sunday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and again (encore airing) Friday evenings from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The Hot Skillet Club describes their music as hot vintage jazz with a western swing flavor. Three voices, guitar, bass, fiddle.

They’ll be performing Thursday, April 25 at Daniel’s Restaurant of Henniker and May 10 at The Anonymous Coffeehouse in Lebanon, NH.

Sunday, April 28: Susie Burke

As one of the original hosts of NHPR’s The Folk Show, Susie Burke is also well known as one half of the duo that included her late husband, David Surette. She'll be stopping by the studio to chat about the upcoming David Surette Mandolin Festival happening May 3-5 at The Dance Hall in Kittery, Maine, and at The Concord Community Music, in Concord, N.H.

Sunday, May 5: Ordinary Elephant

Ordinary Elephant is the duo of Crystal and Pete Damore. Their breakout album Before I Go won the International Folk music award for Artist of the Year. Since then they've toured the Northeast and will be launching the release of their new self titled album. Ordinary Elephant will stop by The Folk Show for a lively in-studio jam before heading south on their tour.

Sunday, May 26: Grace Morrison

Grace Morrison is a lot of things. She's a storyteller, singer songwriter, Renaissance Faire performer and even a cranberry grower! She's got a new album called Maybe Modern that's getting a lot of attention. We'll catch her for a few songs and conversation when she takes a quick break from the road to gear up for her Colorado tour.

The Folk Show offers great folk music, from the classics of days gone by to new artists reinvigorating the genre. Join us for music, in-studio performances, interviews and your requests. Listen live each Sunday evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org.

Find these and past performances & interviews at NHPR.org/music

