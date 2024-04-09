Meet the sponsors of the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit

On May 23rd, NHPR is hosting the annual By Degrees Climate Summit in collaboration with NHPBS. You can register for this free event here.

This event was made possible in part by our generous sponsors. Learn a bit more about the folks that have helped to bring the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit to listeners across the region.

Antioch University

Antioch University New England has a long history of high academic standards, integration of work and study, commitment to bypassed populations, and learner responsibility. These are intertwined with the New England traditions of self-reliance, small-community values, and private action for the public good.

Community Power Coalition

The Community Power Coalition of NH’s mission is to foster resilient New Hampshire communities by empowering them to realize their energy goals. The Coalition will create value for our Community Power member municipalities by jointly contracting for services, developing projects and programs together, educating and engaging the public, and advocating for communities and customers at the Legislature and Public Utilities Commission.

Conservation Law Foundation

Ken and Amy Kinder

Seacoast Science Center

Norwich Solar

Nature Conservancy

New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility