Special Coverage: Super Tuesday & State of the Union

Join NHPR for live special coverage of Super Tuesday primaries on Tuesday, March 5 & President Biden's State of the Union Address on Thursday, March 7.

In addition to your trusted radio, you can listen live at NHPR.org or through our mobile app.

Super Tuesday - Tuesday, March 5 at 8 p.m.

Super Tuesday primaries will take place throughout the country and in one U.S. Territory including Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and American Samoa.

Special coverage starts on NHPR at 8 p.m. and is expected to run until 12 a.m.

NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly and Scott Detrow will host throughout the evening. They’ll be joined by members of the NPR Politics team, newsmakers and other guests for discussion and analysis.

State of the Union - Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m.

President Joe Biden will deliver his 3rd State of the Union Address to a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. NHPR with NPR will provide live, anchored Special Coverage of the president’s address. Tune in on the air and at NHPR.org.

Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep will host this special coverage and will be joined by journalists from the NPR Politics Team.

Saul Loeb / Pool / Getty

President Biden will face a Congress with Republicans controlling the House of Representatives and Democrats controlling the Senate. President Biden is likely to address Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, as well as issues closer to home like border security, reproductive rights and the economy. This speech comes ahead of the presidential election this fall.

Special Coverage will mostly likely run past 10 p.m. and will include the official Republican Party response and NPR analysis.

The State of the Union Address is an annual message delivered by the president of the United States to a joint session of the United States Congress in the early part of the year on the current condition of the nation. The speech fulfills a mandate in the Constitution that the president update Congress on the state of the nation.

