Join us for Writers on a New England Stage with Elizabeth Kolbert this April

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Thurs, April 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert. Kolbert will be in conversation with NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian, reporter on climate change.

Tickets are available here.

In The Sixth Extinction, two-time winner of the National Magazine Award Elizabeth Kolbert draws on the work of scores of researchers in half a dozen disciplines, accompanying many of them into the field: geologists who study deep ocean cores, botanists who follow the tree line as it climbs up the Andes, marine biologists who dive off the Great Barrier Reef. She introduces us to a dozen species, some already gone, others facing extinction, including the Panamanian golden frog, staghorn coral, the great auk, and the Sumatran rhino.

Through these stories, Kolbert provides a moving account of the disappearances occurring all around us and traces the evolution of extinction as concept, from its first articulation by Georges Cuvier in revolutionary Paris up through the present day. The sixth extinction is likely to be mankind’s most lasting legacy; as Kolbert observes, it compels us to rethink the fundamental question of what it means to be human.

Elizabeth Kolbert is a staff writer at The New Yorker. She is the author of Field Notes from a Catastrophe: Man, Nature, and Climate Change and Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future. She lives in Williamstown, Massachusetts.