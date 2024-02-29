© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIMITED TIME ONLY: Discounted Pint Glass/Tote Bag Combo at $10 sustaining member level.
NHPR Events

Join us for Writers on a New England Stage with Elizabeth Kolbert this April

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 29, 2024 at 2:55 PM EST

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Thurs, April 25, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring New Yorker writer Elizabeth Kolbert. Kolbert will be in conversation with NHPR’s Mara Hoplamazian, reporter on climate change.

Tickets are available here.

In The Sixth Extinction, two-time winner of the National Magazine Award Elizabeth Kolbert draws on the work of scores of researchers in half a dozen disciplines, accompanying many of them into the field: geologists who study deep ocean cores, botanists who follow the tree line as it climbs up the Andes, marine biologists who dive off the Great Barrier Reef. She introduces us to a dozen species, some already gone, others facing extinction, including the Panamanian golden frog, staghorn coral, the great auk, and the Sumatran rhino.
Through these stories, Kolbert provides a moving account of the disappearances occurring all around us and traces the evolution of extinction as concept, from its first articulation by Georges Cuvier in revolutionary Paris up through the present day. The sixth extinction is likely to be mankind’s most lasting legacy; as Kolbert observes, it compels us to rethink the fundamental question of what it means to be human.

Elizabeth Kolbert is a staff writer at The New Yorker. She is the author of Field Notes from a Catastrophe: Man, Nature, and Climate Change and Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future. She lives in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Tags
Inside NHPR Writers on a New England Stage
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.