NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter honored as part of NH Business Review’s 2024 New Hampshire 200 List

NHPR President and CEO Jim Schachter has been honored with a place on the NH Business Review’s New Hampshire 200 List for 2024. This list recognizes a diverse group of leaders across the state who have “made their mark on New Hampshire’s economy, business climate and the state as a whole”, according to the NH Business Review.

The list showcases “ an extraordinary cohort of leaders who are spearheading progress in their respective industries within the Granite State,” said Mike Cote, NH Business Review’s editor. “With the assistance of our first two classes of NH 200 honorees, we were able to find 200 new and unique recipients, representing a cross-section of the thriving pulse of business in New Hampshire today. ”

Schachter has led NHPR since October 2019. Over his tenure, the news organization’s annual operating revenues have increased by about $1 million. Users of the NHPR.org website have grown 14%, downloads of NHPR’s two weekly podcasts (Civics 101 and Outside/In) have grown 35%, and newsletter subscribers have more than doubled, while NHPR continues to reach more than 10% of all Granite Staters on the radio every week. NHPR’s journalists have won numerous national and regional prizes, including Edward R. Murrow Awards, the American Bar Assn.’s Silver Gavel Award, and the Quill & Ink Award from the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications.

“Innovation - in how we deliver the news, how we connect with people, how we operate our nonprofit business - is core to NHPR’s strategy. Being an excellent place to work, or to serve as a volunteer, is essential to achieving our mission of public service, as well,” said Schachter in response to this recognition. “I’m honored that the Business Review has recognized NHPR’s vision of trustworthy journalism helping build stronger communities - in New Hampshire and beyond - as worthy of note.”

See the full list of honorees and learn more about the New Hampshire 200 here.