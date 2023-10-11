Public Radio Music Day 2023 is Oct. 25

Every week, more than 25 million American listeners tune in to their local radio stations to discover, learn, and enjoy music selections that are – in many cases – only available through public radio.

So whether you appreciate the perfectly placed musical interludes chosen by Rick Ganley, discover new artists who perform Live From Studio D, or never miss a Sunday night Folk Show with Kate McNally, you know that NHPR is a place where music matters.

NHPR Music and ClassicalNH contribute to music education, artist discovery, and preservation to the local music culture– and we want YOU to be a part of it. Share with us your original instrumental compositions, and you could hear your work as part of our everyday broadcast...as those musical interludes you hear between stories. Deadline for submissions is October 25, 2023.

Song submissions should be:

original compositions

at least 2 minutes long

instrumental tracks (no vocals)

Please also include your name, your town, the name of the composition, and any pertinent detail you’d like to share about your music. If selected, we’ll air your submission during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, while letting our audience know you are the composer (October 25 through October 31). After that, your music will be a permanent part of our music library!

We also want you to let us know who we should be inviting to perform as part of our Live From Studio D series. Is your favorite band heading into town soon? Know of a local musician that deserves a spotlight? Tell us!

