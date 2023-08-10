Special broadcast of Proof from America's Test Kitchen, Sunday, August 13, at 1 P.M.

Cade Velleman Lavallee and Jagoda chat post-tenders while sitting in a booth at the Puritan Backroom Restaurant. Lavallee claims to have frequented the Backroom “a couple hundred times” for dine-in eating.

Tune in this Sunday at 1PM for a special broadcast of Proof, from America’s Test Kitchen. New Hampshire resident and former comedian Nick Lavallee is on a mission to make Manchester the chicken tender capital of the world. Will he succeed?

The story was adapted from reporter Caleb Jagoda's feature in the February 2023 issue of New Hampshire Magazine.

NHPR’s Julia Furukawa joins Caleb Jagoda for a chat over some tenders for a behind the scenes peek into his reporting.

