@NHPR on Twitter - an Update

NHPR today is resuming its use of Twitter to share news and program updates and to connect with people for whom the platform is a valuable source of trustworthy information.

We paused our use of Twitter in April, when it labeled our partner NPR as “state-affiliated” (and later “government-funded”) media, falsely insinuating U.S. government influence on NPR’s independent journalism.

Several months have passed since those derogatory labels were removed. And while Twitter remains an unpredictable platform - as its rebranding this week underscores - NHPR has concluded for now that we better serve the public by using Twitter to share our high-quality, independent, professional journalism than by distancing ourselves from the fray.

For the time being, we will continue our pause on spending money to promote ourselves on Twitter, as we monitor developments at the company.