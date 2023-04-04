NHPR will carry NPR’s Special Coverage of Trump's arraignment on Tuesday

NPR is planning live special coverage on Tuesday, March 4 at 2 p.m. If NPR proceeds with live special coverage, NHPR will carry on our broadcast stations and on our website.

Hosts Scott Detrow and Robin Young will be joined by NPR National Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson, Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving, and additional NPR correspondents and guests.

Hosts and correspondents will set up the event, describe the scene, carry any available audio live, and will provide analysis after.

UPDATE: District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, is expected to hold a press conference at 3:30PM ET. NPR plans to take this press conference live during Special Coverage.

NHPR will also carry a one-hour special, NPR Special Report: The Charges Against Former President Trump, at 9 PM ET on Tuesday 4/4 to report on what has transpired so far and the implications of the first criminal charge against a former US President. Hosts Mary Louise Kelly and Adrian Florido will be joined by NPR National Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson, Senior Washington Editor and Correspondent Ron Elving, New York reporter Ilya Marritz or Andrea Bernstein and additional NPR correspondents and guests.

NOTE: NPR is aware that former President Trump is planning to make remarks at approximately 8:15 PM ET on Tuesday. NPR will not carry these live, but will incorporate news from those remarks into the 9 PM ET Special.

This announcement will be updated.