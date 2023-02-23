NHPR Presents: Long Story Short’s 2023 season. Next episode: Back To Normal

For a second year, NHPR will present Long Story Short in collaboration with 3S Artspace. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region, and is based on diverse themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life.

The next live event at 3S Artspace is on March 8, 2023, with the theme “Back to Normal” —a show that aims to discover whatever "back to normal" means for individual storytellers, how "normal" changes over time, and how we try to find "normalcy" in our lives. Featured speakers include: Rose Wild, Stephanie George, Ryan Chiavetta and Gannon McCarthy.

NHPR will broadcast Long Story Short: Back to Normal on Friday, March 24 at 8 PM, and again Saturday, March 25 at 4 PM. Listen on-air , online , or with the NHPR app .

Long Story Short Themes & Dates for 2023 :

Back to Normal, March 8

Portsmouth Past, Present & Future, June 14

Second Wind, September 13

Love on the Brain, December 13

NHPR Presents is an initiative to elevate the state's non-profit arts community. By sharing our air-space we hope to support New Hampshire's storytellers, writers, actors, and performers, by broadening audiences with diverse and creative talents. You can check out previous radio broadcasts of the NHPR Presents: Long Story Short series here .

About Long Story Short:

Long Story Short is not just a storytelling event. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region, and are based on fun themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life. Long Story Short was founded in 2015 as a live storytelling series aimed at featuring both professional and non-professional storytellers and performers from across New England. Hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, the live shows are held quarterly at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.