Tune in for a special 1A Salute to Martin Luther King Jr: The struggle for democracy and the vote.

Published January 13, 2023 at 9:49 AM EST
Tune in to NHPR on Monday, January 16th at 10:00 AM for an hour long special from 1A, Salute to Martin Luther King Jr: The struggle for democracy and the vote.

The broadcast is a special program honoring the legacy of Dr. King with a contemporary focus on voting access and democracy. 1A host Jenn White leads a conversation with experts and primary sources discussing the state of voting rights and democratic representation in the U.S.

This 1A program presents highlights from a live event recorded at the MLK Memorial Library in Washington, D.C. earlier in January, and features Kwame Rose, Reverend Adam Taylor, and Feminista Jones among others.

Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights leader who led peaceful protests to end segregation and systemic racism. His words had a profound effect on the American consciousness, and the holiday in his name is a day of service and reflection.

This program will air on Monday, January 16th at 10:00 AM, with a rebroadcast at 9:00 PM.

