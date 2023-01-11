Meet NHPR’s newest Couch Fellow, Jeongyoon Han

Jeongyoon Han is this year's NHPR Couch Fellow. She joined NHPR from a recent stint as a production intern at NPR’s Weekend Edition. She’s also worked as an English teacher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and previously contributed as a news assistant at WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau in Williamstown, MA. Han is a graduate of Williams College, where she was editor in chief of the college newspaper.

The Barbara and Dick Couch Fellowship for Innovation funds NHPR’s Couch Fellow - an initiative to inspire the next generation of public media journalists. Ideal candidates are inspired by innovative storytelling and/or journalism through on-air and online media and aspire to a career in public media.

NHPR believes that we can produce the best content with a team from a range of backgrounds, with different skills, experiences, and passions. NHPR encourages candidates from groups historically underrepresented in our industry to apply.

We asked Jeongyoon, What drew you to this particular fellowship, and what aspect of the program are you most interested in exploring in depth?

“I fell in love with the fellowship because it will let me explore my creative and personal interests in such a fascinating state, alongside a wonderful team. There are few member stations in the NPR network that provide opportunities for young journalists to explore both radio reporting and podcasting/programming – let alone just one of those venues – so to be able to delve into both will push me to think and write in various storytelling contexts. It’s been exciting to join the newsroom during the midterms, which highlights New Hampshire’s unique cultural and political environment. I am most excited to dig more into a beat during my time in the newsroom. In the programming half of the fellowship, I can’t wait to learn about sound design and how to bring an idea that sparks my curiosity to life.”

What about journalism sparked your interest, why is this your passion?

“Watching the daily news was my way of better understanding the world as a child. During college, and particularly the BLM movement and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, I realized how much national conversations around equity, justice and community building are critical. I want to learn about how those conversations are taking place and how broader systems are shaping people’s lives – and vice versa. Journalism is a really great excuse to write and think about those questions, while meeting people in our country and exploring different parts of it.”

This October Han began her one-year fellowship in the newsroom, and contributed to reporting in the final stretch of the 2022 midterm elections.