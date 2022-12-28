NHPR to offer special live coverage of the inauguration of Governor Christopher Sununu

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 12 p.m., tune in , log on or go to the NHPR app for special live coverage of the inauguration of Governor Christopher Sununu.

Governor Sununu will be making his inaugural address before the NH Legislature opening his fourth term as New Hampshire’s chief executive.

Host of NHPR’s All Things Considered , Julia Furukawa will be joined in-studio by NHPR Senior Political Reporter and Editor Josh Rogers , providing updates and analysis of the speech.

NHPR will air the speech in its entirety, with analysis both before and after.