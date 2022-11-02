Daniela Allee, Casey McDermott and Mary McIntyre promoted to senior positions in NHPR’s newsroom, and we have a new Couch Fellow

NHPR announces the promotion of Daniela Allee and Casey McDermott to Senior News Editors and Mary McIntyre to Senior Producer of News Magazines. NHPR has also hired this year’s Couch Fellow, Jeongyoon Han.

Daniela Allee began her time here at NHPR as a Couch Fellow in 2018, becoming a reporter one year later covering the Upper Valley and Monadnock regions. Allee will transition to Senior News Editor, overseeing reporting on climate and environmental issues, and will continue to lead the NHPR Spanish language news initiative ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire? , as she moves into her new role.

Casey McDermott came to NHPR in 2015 as a digital reporter and producer, moving into health policy and political coverage, eventually landing in investigative/data reporting. McDermott’s focus as Senior News Editor will shift to oversight of reporting on education and health/equity.

Mary McIntyre has been promoted to Senior Producer of News Magazines. Mary came to NHPR in 2017, and has worked as NHPR’s Morning Edition producer. In her new position, Mary will help oversee, alongside the news director and program manager, the editorial strategy for NHPR's local news magazines, Morning Edition and All Things Considered . She'll coordinate editorial plans across the shows, working closely with hosts and producers, and help lead new projects and series on both shows.