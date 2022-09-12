NHPR Presents: Long Story Short local stories to explore the good, bad and ugly sides of work life

The live storytelling series Long Story Short will offer a night of people sharing their stories about the good, bad and ugly sides of work life. The show, “NSFW: Not Safe for Work” includes seven storytellers from across New Hampshire who have funny, bizarre, and touching tales to tell about the lives we create on the job.

The show, hosted by Beth LaMontagne Hall, is live on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth. Tickets are available here.

“NSFW: Not Safe for Work” will be hosted and recorded at 3S Artspace, the storytelling series partner, in partnership with NHPR, which will rebroadcast a selection of stories as part of NHPR Presents on Friday, Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. NHPR Presents is an initiative that seeks to elevate the state's non-profit arts community in this time of COVID, and beyond. By sharing our air-space we hope to support New Hampshire's storytellers, writers, actors, and performers, by broadening audiences with diverse and creative talents.

The September Long Story Short show will mark the seventh year of this quarterly series. Over those years, the series has featured stories from people across New Hampshire and Maine, representing a wide range of careers, including salespeople, bartenders, marketing professionals, poets, comedians, physician assistants, and more, but it’s not been until now that the series has focused solely on work and the impact it has on our lives.

The featured storytellers are:

Matt Kanner is a journalist, editor, small business owner, and publisher of the website PortsmouthNH.com, who will talk about an explosive incident at a mattress factory.

Mark Michael Adams is a former bartender who will talk about his days at the Coat of Arms pub in Portsmouth.

Richard DiPippo is a software developer and newcomer to Long Story Short who will tell a story about his rocky career start in his 20s.

Brooke Williams is an essayist whose work has appeared in The New York Times and The Washington Post. She will tell a story about how she leverages the jargon from her corporate day job to communicate more effectively with her teenagers and husband.

Gail Knowles is a mom, a wife, a feminist, and the owner of Frontier Justice Digital who will talk about life in New York in the 70s working in the printing trade.

John Breneman is a senior copywriter/editor, journalist and author who will talk about how his collection of baseball cards launched his career.

Daniel Thomas Moran is a poet and retired Clinical Assistant Professor from Boston University who will tell the story of a strange combo that set the course of his life.