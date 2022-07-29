NHPR’s Sarah Gibson to be featured on ‘This American Life’

This week on This American Life, NHPR listeners will hear a familiar voice: reporter Sarah Gibson . The program will feature her recent reporting on what happened when the town of Croydon voted to cut its school district budget in half, and a group of unlikely allies joined forces to stage an epic do-over.

Sarah’s story and other tales of people racing against time to solve a huge problem ( “I Work Better Under Deadline” ) are featured this week, on This American Life airing Saturday, July 30 at noon on NHPR and again on Wednesday, August 3 at 9 p.m.

NHPR’s in-depth journalism will be heard by 2.2 million This American Life listeners on more than 500 public radio stations. Another 2.5 million people download the weekly podcast.

Sarah joined NHPR's newsroom in 2018. She covers education and demographics. Jack Rodolico and Justine Paradis contributed production support for the project, with editing by Katie Colaneri of our Document team and the leadership of our news director Dan Barrick. Word filtered back from the This American Life office in NYC that Ira Glass loved the story and Sarah’s approach to it.

NHPR staffers Jack Rodolico and Justine Paradis also contributed production support for the This American Life story.