© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $25K towards a new car or $20K in cash. Buy your raffle tickets now!
Inside NHPR
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.Please take a few minutes to complete NHPR's programming survey. Your feedback helps shape our programming and content decisions.

NHPR’s Sarah Gibson to be featured on ‘This American Life’

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 29, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Sarah_Gibson_NHPR.jpg

This week on This American Life, NHPR listeners will hear a familiar voice: reporter Sarah Gibson. The program will feature her recent reporting on what happened when the town of Croydon voted to cut its school district budget in half, and a group of unlikely allies joined forces to stage an epic do-over.

Sarah’s story and other tales of people racing against time to solve a huge problem (“I Work Better Under Deadline”) are featured this week, on This American Life airing Saturday, July 30 at noon on NHPR and again on Wednesday, August 3 at 9 p.m.

NHPR’s in-depth journalism will be heard by 2.2 million This American Life listeners on more than 500 public radio stations. Another 2.5 million people download the weekly podcast.

Sarah joined NHPR's newsroom in 2018. She covers education and demographics. Jack Rodolico and Justine Paradis contributed production support for the project, with editing by Katie Colaneri of our Document team and the leadership of our news director Dan Barrick. Word filtered back from the This American Life office in NYC that Ira Glass loved the story and Sarah’s approach to it.

NHPR staffers Jack Rodolico and Justine Paradis also contributed production support for the This American Life story.

Inside NHPR
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.