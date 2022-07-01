© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NHPR Summer Raffle, enter to win $25,000 towards a new car or $20,000 in cash!

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published July 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
NHPR 2023 Summer Raffle.png

Your car means freedom and summer fun. Get a chance to upgrade your ride OR win $20,000 through participating in NHPR’s Summer Raffle. The NHPR Summer Raffle is a fun way to get behind the wheel of a new car, or walk away with $20,000 in cash. And that’s not all, you could have four chances to win $2,000 in gas cards. The summer tradition begins July 1st and wraps up July 30th, 2022.

With each ticket sold not only will you be entered into a drawing to win $25,000 toward a new car from Grappone Automotive Group or $20,000 in cash, but you’ll be helping NHPR maintain the quality of programming you’ve come to expect and rely on.

You can purchase tickets for $50 each, 3 for $100, or our most popular option, 6 tickets for $150. The more tickets purchased, the lower the cost is per each ticket!

Prizes include:

  • Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a new car at the Grappone Automotive Group (Toyota, Honda, Ford, Hyundai, and Mazda) or $20,000 in cash
  • Stand Up Paddle Board (includes paddle) 
  • Bike & Bike Rack donated by S&W Sports 
  • 4 chances to win--$2k in gas cards or electric vehicle charging. The winner will choose which gas station/s (winner may choose up to 2).  

To enter NHPR’s Summer Raffle and learn more about how you can help to support this station please Click here.

2022 Summer Raffle Sponsors

