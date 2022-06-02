NHPR Presents: Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Truth or Consequences

NHPR Presents is an initiative that seeks to elevate the state's non-profit arts community in this time of COVID, and beyond. By sharing our air-space we hope to support New Hampshire's storytellers, writers, actors, and performers, by broadening audiences with diverse and creative talents.

Long Story Short returns to stage and air with Truth or Consequences

The Portsmouth, NH-based live storytelling series Long Story Short is back on the 3S Artspace stage–and the New Hampshire Public Radio airwaves–this month when the show presents Truth or Consequences.

The next live event at 3S Artspace is on June 8 with the theme of “Truth or Consequences.” Most times honesty is the best policy, and other times, it's a total disaster. For June Truth or Consequences features stories about subjective truths, things we wish we didn't know, and times a lie causes more trouble than it's worth. Whether we're being honest with others or ourselves, telling the truth is not always easy. The broadcast dates for "Truth or Consequences" are Friday, June 24 at 9pm and Saturday, June 25 at 4pm on NHPR and live streaming at NHPR.org .

Featured storytellers for June include:

*Michael Cinquino: Photographer, film maker - Seven years ago, the gift of storytelling saved Michael’s life. In his story, he talks about this important turning point and how that which is universal is also the most personal.

Daniel Thomas Moran: Poet, essayist - Taken from his essay originally published in the New York Times, Daniel will tell the harrowing story of being nominated to Who’s Who in America.

Paul Doncaster: Author, storyteller - From the MeToo movement to Black Lives Matter to LGTBQ, we are living in an era where we are being asked to consider other people’s truths more than ever. Paul’s story is about how sometimes they open us up to realities of the world, and sometimes they make us examine the truth within ourselves.

Kevin Baringer: Web developer, game designer, writer/artist/videographer - The age of adolescence is a dance on a tightrope. A time when we begin to discover our own power in the world. A time when we take that power too far. In a very timely story, Kevin talks about how a childhood experience showed him the truth about America’s powerful fascination with guns and how the temptation of that kind of power to a young person, full of fear and ambition, is a potent drug.

Rebecca Gomez: Professional in philanthropy and early childhood education policy - Rebecca is sharing a very personal story about grief, the lies we tell ourselves to avoid the grief we know is coming, the ways the stages of grief necessitate lying to ourselves, all while looking at the hard truths of our feelings and how she confronted a lie she had been telling herself for years.

Samantha Bradbury Koster: UNH Creative Writing MFA Candidate - Sam’s story is about identity, love, fear, and how Dani Shapiro's podcast 'Family Secrets' helped set her free. There’s a big reveal in this story we can’t tell you too much about. You have to hear it for yourself.

This is the second Long Story Short show of 2022. In September, Long Story Short will present NSFW: Getting Real About Work on September 14, a show about workplace drama, friendships and epic firings.

NHPR, 3S Artspace and Long Story Short Collaboration

Long Story Short will be formatted for special radio programs on New Hampshire Public Radio throughout 2022. As part of the “NHPR Presents” series, which aims to work with arts and culture nonprofit organizations across the state to bring similar community events to the air, the show will feature stories about New Hampshire from New Hampshire residents (and a few out-of-towners).

Tickets on Sale Now

If you’re looking to attend the next Long Story Short live show, Truth or Consequences, you can get tickets to this seated show at 3Sarts.org .