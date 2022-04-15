From beer to slaughterhouses: Earth Week in New England

This year for Earth Week, April 18, 2022 - April 22, 2022, NHPR and its partner stations in the New England News Collaborative are sharing stories on how climate change is impacting food systems in our region. And we will look at the ways that New Englanders are adapting to a changing environment.

Food systems are the sum of the food chain—from supply and production of crops, livestock, fish, and other agricultural products to transportation, processing, retailing, wholesaling, as well as the preparation of foods to disposal of waste.

On NHPR, look for reporting on-air During Morning Edition and All Things Considered as well as on NHPR.org and the NHPR app, including news from NHPR's climate change reporter Mara Hoplamazian on the slaughterhouse shortage in New England, reported through the lens of a New Hampshire farmer who is trying to change that – and start a new kind of slaughterhouse.

Also on NHPR, check out By Degrees, a climate change reporting project that tells stories of challenges and solutions as well as individual stories of resilience and struggle, innovation and compromise, and of big change by degrees.

Other Earth Week stories from the Collaborative include:



New England’s maple syrup production and how one Maine county is poised to become one of the last outposts of an industry vulnerable to a changing climate.

The movement for New England beer to become fully local, and what this means to the environment.

How cities and towns across New England are exploring ways to get food products out of trash bins – and into compost bins.

The New England News Collaborative is a consortium of nine public media stations in the region working together to coordinate news coverage, share reporting and advance best practices in all aspects of journalism. The NENC is a member of CoveringClimate Now, a global journalism collaboration dedicated to covering the climate story.

