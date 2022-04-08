Thanking Peter Biello

After 7 years at NHPR, Peter Biello is moving this spring to explore an exciting new opportunity in another state. Peter has hosted All Things Considered on NHPR since 2015. He’s also been the host of Writers on a New England Stage since 2018.

“All of us at NHPR have enjoyed working with Peter. His curiosity, good nature and warm voice helped establish a special connection with our listeners,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR President & Chief Executive Officer. His last day on air will be May 13th.

Peter has also hosted regular segments like the Weekly New Hampshire News Roundup and The Bookshelf. Previously, Peter worked at Vermont Public Radio and at WHQR-FM in Wilmington, N.C.

NHPR will be conducting a search for a new All Things Considered host.