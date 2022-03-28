© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

It’s National Poetry Month, and we want your verse

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published March 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT
‘From you have I been absent in the spring, 
When proud pied April dress’d in all his trim 
Hath put a spirit of youth in everything,
That heavy Saturn laugh’d and leap’d with him’
- William Shakespeare.

April is National Poetry Month, and NHPR is celebrating by asking you to share your poetry (or your favorite poetry) with us. In turn, we will share selected submitted poems on the air every week when New Hampshire State Poet Laureate Alexandria Peary joins All Things Considered host Peter Biello to reflect on your submissions. We will also feature sections on this website.

NHPR has chosen a theme for each of the four of the weeks in April and everyone in the Granite State is invited to submit their own work, or even a poem by an author they love, that touches on the week’s theme.

April themes are:

  • April 3 - 9: Belonging
  • April 10 - 16: Growth
  • April 17 - 23: Waiting
  • April 14 - 30: Mistakes & Solutions

Submitting a poem is simple: Just email your poem, or verses by a poet that relates to the theme, to voices@nhpr.org. While we may not be able to include the entirety of your poem on air or online, we will share as much as we can.

