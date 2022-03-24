NHPR Presents: Long Story Short

© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Published March 24, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT
NHPR / Dan Tuohy
Beth LaMontagne hosting Long Story Short earlier this month at 3S Artspace, in Portsmouth.

NHPR is excited to present Long Story Short, in collaboration with 3S Artspace. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region, and are based on fun themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life.

Long Story Short's 2022 shows will be aired on NHPR throughout the year, providing local stories told by local people about those things in life we can all relate to: wondering where we came from, where we're going, and what more is out there.

In this one hour special broadcast themed Out There we hear from:

Debbie Kane
Betty Tamposi
Mary Jo Brown
Charlene Thurburn

NHPR / Dan Tuohy
Betty Tamposi, March 9, 2022

This LIVE story telling series occurs quarterly, with the next performance happening on June 8, 2022. The theme for that performance is Truth or Consequences, and you can be part of the show.

To sign up as a story teller you can head over please fill out this form.

Tickets: www.3sarts.org
More info: https://longstoryshortpod.com/

NHPR ? Dan Tuohy
Charleen Thorburn tells us about how she found her biological mother

