Nate Hegyi joins NHPR’s Outside/In

Award-winning reporter Nate Hegyi is set to join NHPR this month as host for Outside/In , the innovative program on the natural world and how we use it.

Hegyi has most recently worked as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations covering the region. His work has appeared regularly on NPR, The Indicator, Kaiser Health News, Here & Now, Marketplace, BBC, and CBC. His awards include the Daniel Schorr Journalism Prize for Across The Great Divide: A Reporter, A Bicycle & 900 Miles Listening To Small Town America , for which he rode his bike throughout Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado, crisscrossing the Continental Divide ahead of the 2020 election.

Before joining the Mountain West News Bureau, Hegyi worked at Yellowstone Public Radio, Montana Public Radio, and was an intern with NPR’s Morning Edition. He received a master’s in journalism from the University of Montana.

Outside/In is NHPR’s award-winning podcast and radio program that captures the impacts of climate change on diverse people and places. It explores the science and philosophies that drive change within the environmental movement and celebrates the outdoors. Above all, Outside/In aims to empower people to understand complex environmental issues.