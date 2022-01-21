© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Inside NHPR
Station News

On screen and on-the-air: NHPR Valentines

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published January 21, 2022
Valentine Header 2022
Sara Plourde/NHPR
/

From now through February 10, NHPR listeners can support their station and share their Valentine’s Day greetings!

Those special messages will be heard by thousands of other public radio listeners all over the Granite State and beyond.

For as little as a $14 donation, NHPR will share your message of love and appreciation on-air and online to significant others, friends, family, healthcare workers, teachers, or others.

All you have to do is type in your message when you make a gift.

Send your message by February 10th, and your note will be read on the air Valentine’s weekend, February 11, 12, 13, or 14.

