Our Commitments to You: An Update on Diversity in NHPR’s Staffing

In keeping with our commitment to becoming a more diverse and inclusive news organization, NHPR is making regular reports to the public on diversity in our journalism and in our organization.

We’ve pledged that our staff will be at least as diverse as the state we serve; our journalism, after all, is made better when it’s produced by people who bring a diversity of experiences and perspectives to their work.

To evaluate our progress, we need to know where we stand. With that objective in mind, we have begun conducting biannual, point-in-time surveys of staff on selected demographics and sharing the results here. The first survey was conducted for staff employed at NHPR on July 1, 2021; the next survey will be conducted for staff employed January 1, 2022.

Note: To see our full report on diversity in NHPR's staff, view below or click/tap here.

If you have questions or suggestions, please contact Jim Schachter, NHPR’s President and Chief Executive Officer, at jschachter@nhpr.org.