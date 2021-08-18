© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Community Conversations: COVID And The Classroom

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Julia Furukawa,
Peter Biello
Published August 18, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT
If you have questions about the return to school in New Hampshire, join NHPR on the air on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

Kids in New Hampshire are headed back to school in the next few weeks. After over a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may have questions about what that means for them, and for New Hampshire's teachers, parents and staff.

Maybe you're all too aware that kids under the age of 12 aren't eligible for any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Maybe you're wondering about learning loss and how remote school has affected it. Maybe you want to know the latest on how districts are supporting students's mental health.

We want to answer all those questions and more. We’re bringing together pediatric infectious disease specialist and pediatric hospitalist Dr. Sharon Vuppula and NHPR's education reporter Sarah Gibson for a special event on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. to answer your questions and respond to your comments, live on the air.

We invite you to share your reactions to what’s happening where you are. You have two options before the show airs.

Julia Furukawa
Peter Biello
