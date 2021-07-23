The story of a woman at her breaking point and a formidable, piercingly funny indictment of our collective refusal to witness and believe female pain will be explored at the next installment of Writers on a New England Stage. Mona Awad is the author of 13 Ways of Looking at a Fat Girl and Bunny, named a Best Book of 2019 by Time, Vogue, and The New York Public Library, a finalist for the New England Book Award, and currently in development as an AMC series written by Megan Mostyn-Brown. Awad will visit The Music Hall’s stage Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m. to discuss her new book, All’s Well.

The acclaimed author will discuss the new novel she wrote, featuring a heroine Miranda Fitch. Her life is a waking nightmare. The accident that ended her burgeoning acting career left her with excruciating, chronic back pain; a failed marriage; and a deepening dependence on painkillers. And now she’s on the verge of losing her job as a college theater director. Determined to put on Shakespeare’s All’s Well That Ends Well, the play that promised, and cost, her everything, she faces a mutinous cast hellbent on staging Macbeth instead. Miranda sees her chance at redemption slip through her fingers.

That’s when she meets three strange benefactors who have an eerie knowledge of Miranda’s past and a tantalizing promise for her future: one where the show goes on, her rebellious students get what’s coming to them, and the invisible, doubted pain that’s kept her from the spotlight is made known.

NHPR's All Things Considered host Peter Biello will be in a conversation with Mona Awad on Thursday, September 2 at 7 p.m., in The Music Hall, located on 28 Chestnut Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801. Ticket prices are $13.50 per and for each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (All’s Well, $27 hardcover) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies. The literary conversation is part of Writers on a New England Stage, a partnership of The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio. For tickets, call the Box Office at 603-436-2400, or purchase online.

