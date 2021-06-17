© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Our Commitments To You: An Update On Diversity In NHPR's Journalism

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Jim Schachter
Published July 23, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
inside_nhpr.png
Sara Plourde

A note on ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts from NHPR President & CEO Jim Schachter

In keeping with our commitment to becoming a more diverse and inclusive news organization, NHPR is making regular reports to the public on diversity in our journalism.

Each of our content teams – the Newsroom, The Exchange, and what we call the Creative Production Unit, which makes our Civics 101 and Outside/In programs – is tracking the ethnicity, race, and gender of the sources cited or guests included in their work.

We do this out of a recognition that our news reports and programs have not adequately reflected the diversity of the people whose stories they aim to tell – of New Hampshire, in the case of the Newsroom and The Exchange, and of the United States, in the case of our nationally distributed podcasts.

The point of tracking sources and voices is not to meet quotas – we have none – but to focus our journalists’ attention on steadily increasing the breadth of our coverage. Our hope is that the richer journalism we’re producing breeds deeper understanding of the challenges our state and society confront and helps build communities more able to address those challenges together.

These are our benchmarks: New Hampshire’s population is roughly 90% white, 3% Hispanic, 3% Asian, and 2% Black; the U.S. population is roughly 60% white, 19% Hispanic, 13% Black, 6% Asian, and 1% Native American.

If you have questions or suggestions, please contact me. I’m jschachter@nhpr.org

Note: To see our full report on diversity in NHPR's content, view below or click/tap here.

Jim Schachter
Jim Schachter is New Hampshire Public Radio’s president and chief executive officer, guiding the vision and strategy for the organization and leading a team of more than 60 staff advancing NHPR’s public service mission.
See stories by Jim Schachter