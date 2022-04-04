© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!
Health

An event-filled Public Health Week kicks off in Nashua

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Alli Fam
Published April 4, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
A photo of Mayor Jim Donchess and Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley of Nashua standing at a podium outside city hall to speak. A crowd of people stand behind them.
Alli Fam
/
NHPR
Director Bobbie Bagley of the Nashua Division of Public Health & Community Services' welcomes Mayor Jim Donchess to the podium at the start of the city's celebration of National Public Health Week.

From a listening session on climate change and health for public health workers to a “Songs and Snuggles” event for babies and their caregivers, the Division of Public Health & Community Services is celebrating National Public Health Week.

The week started on Monday with a short speech and warm welcome from Public Health Director Bobbie Bagley in front of City Hall. Bagley emphasized the necessity of treating racism as a public health crisis.

“Racism shapes where and how people live, and what resources they have,” Bagley said. “It directly affects the physical and mental health of people of color. Racism affects all of us.”

Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess also read a proclamation on behalf of the city and led a walk with residents.

In the proclamation, Donchess shared the city's main health priorities, as outlined in the Nashua Division of Public Health & Community Services' latest Strategic Plan.

Donchess said the Division has identified five health priority areas, and they are "behavioral health, chronic disease, maternal and child health, public health emergency preparedness, and communicable disease.”

The focus on communicable disease is a new priority for the division, a priority that emerged largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meet up with Our Story NH and NHPR during Nashua’s public health week

On Thursday evening, as a part of the Public Health Week, Our Story NH will be at the Nashua Public Library for a pandemic storytelling session from 4-7 p.m. Our Story NH aims to create and share stories from across the state of Granite Staters’ experiences and feelings about life before, during, and after the pandemic.

Those interested can sign up for a 20-minute appointment. Our Story staff will speak with participants, who can either write or tell their story or have it recorded. Participants can then choose to share their story with the media, and NHPR reporter Alli Fam will also be at the library that evening.

Tags

Health public healthNashua
Alli Fam
See stories by Alli Fam

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.