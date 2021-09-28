© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Health

N.H. Joins Multistate Settlement Against Major Drug Distributors

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 28, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT
pills_opioids.jpg

New Hampshire has joined a multi-state settlement with the nation's largest drug distributors related to the opioid epidemic.

The settlement will bring roughly $115 million to the state over 18 years. That money will go towards addiction treatment and other impacts from of the years-long opioid crisis, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General.

New Hampshire joins 18 other states in the settlement.

The state Department of Justice had previously sued two of the drug distributors.

New Hampshire has not joined a separate settlement with drug maker Johnson & Johnson and is proceeding with a lawsuit against the company in state court. A trial in that case is set to begin in February.

