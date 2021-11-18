Pay It Forward: Give Meals to the New Hampshire Food Bank

When you contribute to NHPR this fund drive, you can pay it forward by giving meals to the New Hampshire Food Bank. In lieu of choosing a t-shirt or a mug, consider choosing meals for those in need.

1 in 9 people in the Granite State is facing hunger. The New Hampshire Food Bank distributes nutritious food to more than 300 partner agencies who, in turn, distribute to food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children's programs, senior centers and more.

The Mission of the New Hampshire Food Bank is to feed hungry people by soliciting and effectively distributing grocery products and perishable foods, and offering innovative programs through a statewide network of approved agencies; by advocating for systemic change; and by educating the public about the nature of, and solutions to, problems of hunger in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, serves as the only food bank in the state, working to provide nutritious food and resources to the hundreds of thousands of New Hampshire residents that are food insecure. The Food Bank supplies millions of pounds of food annually to more than 400 partner agencies, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, children’s programs, senior centers and more. In turn, these agencies provide hunger relief to those suffering from food insecurity throughout the state.

To make a gift:

