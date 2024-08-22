© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Outside/In: The not-so-secret life of plants

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Justine Paradis,
Outside/In
Published August 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A cross-section of plant cells magnified by four hundred times. They look like a loose stone wall, each cell outlined in juicy green, oranges, and pinks.
Berkshire Community College
/
Flickr
A cross-section of a ligustrum leaf, magnified by 400x.

From the perspective of Western science, plants have long been considered unaware, passive life forms; essentially, rocks that happen to grow.

But there’s something in the air in the world of plant science. New research suggests that plants are aware of the world around them to a far greater extent than previously understood. Plants may be able to sense acoustics, communicate with each other, and make choices… all this without a brain.

These findings are fueling a debate, perhaps even a scientific revolution, which challenges our fundamental definitions of life, intelligence, and consciousness.

Featuring Zoë Schlanger. Full transcript available here.

A person stands, balanced on the giant ribbon-like roots in a forest in Hawaii.
Gloria Dickie
Zoë Schlanger in a Moreton Bay fig tree at the National Tropical Botanical Garden on Kauai.

ADDITIONAL READING

Zoë Schlanger’s book is called The Light Eaters: How the Unseen World of Plant Intelligence Offers a New Understanding of Life on Earth. 

“Everything Will Be Vine” is a great podcast episode from Future Ecologies featuring Zoë’s journey into the Chilean rainforest, where researchers are mystified by a once-overlooked vine.

Jagadish Chandra Bose was an Indian scientist who challenged the Western view of plants in the early 20th century. He studied electrical signaling in plants and argued that plants use language. Read about his life and work in Orion.

This is the now famous study by David Rhoades. Rhoades was derided for his “talking trees” theory, and only was proved correct after his death. Here’s an audio story which goes deeper on Rhoades.

Lilach Hadany, the scientist who likened a field of flowers to a “field of ears,” also recently found that plants produce sounds when stressed.

The study which found that plants respond to the sound of caterpillars chewing, a collaboration between Rex Cocroft and Heidi Appel.

The organization of the octopus nervous system is fascinating.
Justine Paradis
Justine Paradis is a producer and reporter for NHPR's Creative Production Unit, most oftenOutside/In. Before NHPR, she produced Millennial podcast from Radiotopia, contributed to podcasts including Love + Radio, and reported for WCAI & WGBH from her hometown of Nantucket island.
See stories by Justine Paradis
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
