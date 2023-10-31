© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In

Bat Out of Hell Ranch: An Outside/In Halloween tale

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Nate Hegyi
Published October 31, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
Nate Hegyi
Nate's new house on the plains of Montana came with a bat infestation, no extra charge.

Depending on who you ask, bats are either a favorite mascot of spooky season, a dangerous nuisance and vector for rabies, or a charismatic group of nocturnal mammals in need of protection.

So when Outside/In host Nate Hegyi moved to the countryside of Montana and discovered a colony of bats living in the siding of his new house, he was forced to make a decision. Evict the bats that pest control people suggest could be endangering his family? Or try and embrace his inner Bruce Wayne?

Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
Nate Hegyi
Before joining New Hampshire Public Radio in February 2022, Nate covered public lands, federal agencies and tribal affairs as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations in the region. Nate's work has aired on NPR, BBC, CBC and other outlets.
