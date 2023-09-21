Outside/In: The greatest disaster story of all time

From Dante’s Peak and Twister, to the twin apocalypse movies Armageddon and Deep Impact, producer Taylor Quimby was raised on disaster movies.

But with real climate-related catastrophes popping up more and more, one has to wonder… what is it about disaster stories that were so appealing in the first place? Do they have anything redeeming to teach us about ourselves or our planet?

Taylor attempts to answer that question (and weirdly enough, to celebrate Outside/In’s 250th episode) by looking back at one of the planet’s all-time worst disasters: The Permian-Triassic Extinction Event, or as it’s sometimes called, “The Great Dying.”

Featuring Michael Benton.

