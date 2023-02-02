Groundhogs: incidental archaeologists, mystical meteorologists
Despite being the only rodent with a holiday to its name, groundhogs are often considered pests.
However, these natural-born diggers have unearthed rare artifacts, play a pivotal role in shaping ecosystems, and are tied to important breakthroughs in hepatitis B treatments. Plus they’re pretty cute.
So in this episode, a special Groundhog Day edition of our Holy Scat series, we’re digging up as many amazing factoids about these creatures as we possibly can.
Featuring: David Scofield, Amanda Gillen, Eric D’Aleo, Joe Bruchac, and Sandra Sexton
LINKS
Youtube video of a whistling groundhog
NBC News video of Groundhog Day 2022
Read more about the Meadowcroft Rockshelter – the oldest known site of human habitation in North America, discovered by a groundhog.
Read this 1996 article about hepatitis B research using the woodchuck animal model at Cornell University.
CREDITS
Host: Nate Hegyi
Reported and produced by Felix Poon
Edited by Taylor Quimby
Rebecca Lavoie is our Executive Producer
Music for this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.
Our theme music is by Breakmaster Cylinder.