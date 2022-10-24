The curious case of the missing extinctions

Photographer: CyberFlora NO / Digitaria filiformis var. laeviglumis (Fernald) Wipff SEINet Portal Network. 2022. Accessed on October 13. Digitaria laeviglumis, now deemed extinct

When it comes to protecting the biodiversity of Planet Earth, there is perhaps no greater failure than extinction. Thankfully, only a few dozen species have been officially declared extinct by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the half century since the passage of the Endangered Species Act.

But, hold on. Aren’t we in the middle of the sixth mass extinction? A recent report from the World Wildlife Fund estimates that, on average, animal populations have dropped by nearly 70% since 1970. Shouldn’t the list of extinct species be way longer?

Well, yeah. Maybe.

Producer Taylor Quimby sets out to understand why it’s so difficult to officially declare an animal extinct. Along the way, he compares rare animals to missing socks, finds a way to invoke Lizzo during an investigation of an endangered species of crabgrass and learns about the disturbing concept of “dark extinctions.”

Featuring Sharon Marino, Arne Mooers, Sean O’Brien, Bill Nichols and Wes Knapp.

“Birds & Nature” Marble, Charles C; Higley, William Kerr (1896) Via American Museum of Natural History Library & Biodiversity Heritage Library The ivory-billed woodpecker. Possibly extinct.

Links

