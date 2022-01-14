Outside/In: The “Do-Nothing” Farmer

Masanobu Fukuoka was working as a plant pathologist when he experienced a revelation – and promptly quit his job and returned home to his family farm. Eventually, he wrote The One-Straw Revolution, a manifesto on his method, shizen noho, and the philosophy of “do-nothing farming.”

Published in 1978, the book has been described by writer Michael Pollan as “one of the founding documents of the alternative food movement.” But its reach goes far beyond farming: The One Straw Revolution has been translated into 25 languages and is admired by artists, writers, and philosophers.

What is it about this slim green book that has touched so many people?

Featuring Takeshi Watanabe, Robin Calderon, and Hiroki Fukuoka.

1 of 8 — Masanobu Fukuoka. Courtesy Taro Nakamura. Masanobu Fukuoka. Courtesy Taro Nakamura. 2 of 8 — View of the Inland Sea from the farm. Courtesy Taro Nakamura. View of the Inland Sea from the farm. Courtesy Taro Nakamura. 3 of 8 — The place called Masanobu Fukuoka’s mountain.” Courtesy Taro Nakamura. The place called Masanobu Fukuoka’s mountain.” Courtesy Taro Nakamura. 4 of 8 — Amanatsu citrus. Courtesy Taro Nakamura. Amanatsu citrus. Courtesy Taro Nakamura. 5 of 8 — 20200910-090143-_MG_4305.jpg Yoshinori Okada 6 of 8 — Masanobu's grandchild, Hiroki Fukuoka Masanobu's grandchild, Hiroki Fukuoka Yoshinori Okada 7 of 8 — One of Hiroki Fukuoka’s rice fields, with harvested rice drying on the hasa. Photo by Hannah Kirshner. One of Hiroki Fukuoka’s rice fields, with harvested rice drying on the hasa. Photo by Hannah Kirshner. 8 of 8 — Making nendo dango, or seed balls. Courtesy Taro Nakamura. Making nendo dango, or seed balls. Courtesy Taro Nakamura.

Robin Calderon in a field of basil and zinnias. Courtesy Robin Calderon.

LINKS + FURTHER READING

Masanobu Fukuoka Natural Farm

Fukuoka in discussion with Bill Mollison and Wes Jackson for Mother Earth News, which took place at the Second International Permaculture Conference in Washington state.

Many of those practicing natural farming in Japan learned about it from Yoshikazu Kawaguchi, who adapted Fukuoka’s practice and started a natural farming school called Akame Shizennou Jyuku .

The 1978 review of The One Straw Revolution in Akwesasne Notes , a newspaper published by the Mohawk Nation.

For more on the story behind the book’s publication and Fukuoka’s travels in the United States: The One Straw Revolutionary: The Philosophy and Work of Masanobu Fukuoka by Larry Korn.

