Environment
Outside/In

Outside/In: Can An Animal Be A Criminal?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In,
Taylor QuimbyJessica Hunt
Published November 7, 2021 at 7:23 PM EST
In Aspen, Colorado, bears descend from the mountains to gorge on unlocked restaurant dumpsters. In India, drunk elephants crash into bodegas searching for food. And behind these human-wildlife conflicts are the researchers and scientists who are trying to prevent us from killing each other.

Author Mary Roach is no stranger to squirmy subjects: she’s written about the science of decomposition, digestion, and sex. By comparison, her latest book sounds almost cute: It’s called Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law. But don’t be fooled, because this book is “wilder” than anything else she’s ever written.

In this episode, we speak with Mary about humanity’s drive to keep wild animals out of our kitchens, communities, and crops, and the absurd — and sometimes disturbing — lengths we’ll go to do it.

Reminder: you don’t need to read the book to enjoy the Outside/In Book Club! The conversation is open to all.

EnvironmentwildlifeAnimals
Outside/In
Outside/In is NHPR's podcast about the natural world and how we use it. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
Taylor Quimby
Taylor Quimby is a member of NHPR’s Creative Production Unit, where he is Senior Producer of the environmental podcast Outside/In, and the serialized true crime podcast Bear Brook. Taylor pitches and produces stories, participates in and coordinates large group edits with other members of his station, and specializes in providing both gimmicky and subtle sound design. As a musician, Taylor sometimes provides music for various programs and segments, and has written at least one very catchypodcast theme song.
Jessica Hunt
Jessica has been with NHPR since 2011. Prior to joining The Exchange as a producer, she worked as an on-air host, a role she still steps in to as a substitute on NHPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
