Outside/In: The Ramen Wasp Murders & Other Mysteries

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Outside/In
Published October 1, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT
The greenhead fly
Ed Hoopes
/
Like deer flies, the bite of the greenhead is quite painful.

In this episode, we introduce our new mailbag segment, where we answer your questions about the natural world. This time:

Question 1: What are those blue boxes sticking out of East Coast salt marshes?

Question 2: A bunch of wasps swarmed into my friend’s bowl of ramen and died. What poisoned the wasps?

Question 3: Did life begin on Earth just once? Or could it have happened multiple times during the same period?

Question 4: If you ironed out all the mountains in a place like New Hampshire - how much bigger would the surface area of the state be?

Featuring: Gabrielle Sakolsky, Luke Steller, Jared Dyer, Debbie Maciecki, Larry Garland, and Russell Congalton

1 of 6  —  A greenhead fly trap and resting seagull
The blue color is attractive to greenhead flies, who fly up under the box and are trapped inside.
Photo by Donald Childs
2 of 6  — The greenhead fly
Like deer flies, the bite of the greenhead is quite painful.
Ed Hoopes
3 of 6  — Studying wasps
Jared Dyer inspecting sticky traps under the microscope
Sam Dean
4 of 6  —  Trissolcus japonicus
Jared Dyer holding a leaf with a very tiny Trissolcus japonicus, also known as a samurai wasp
Courtesy Jared Dyer
5 of 6  — Luke Steller
Astrobiologist Luke Steller searching for clues about life origins at Tikitere hot springs, New Zealand.
ABC Catalyst
6 of 6  — Smoothing out the wrinkles
A topographical map of New Hampshire, circa 1870.
Boston Public Library

If you’ve got a question for the Outside/In[box] hotline, give us a call! We’re always looking for rabbit holes to dive down into. Leave us a voicemail at: 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837). Don’t forget to leave a number so we can call you back.

