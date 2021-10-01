Outside/In: The Ramen Wasp Murders & Other Mysteries
In this episode, we introduce our new mailbag segment, where we answer your questions about the natural world. This time:
Question 1: What are those blue boxes sticking out of East Coast salt marshes?
Question 2: A bunch of wasps swarmed into my friend’s bowl of ramen and died. What poisoned the wasps?
Question 3: Did life begin on Earth just once? Or could it have happened multiple times during the same period?
Question 4: If you ironed out all the mountains in a place like New Hampshire - how much bigger would the surface area of the state be?
Featuring: Gabrielle Sakolsky, Luke Steller, Jared Dyer, Debbie Maciecki, Larry Garland, and Russell Congalton
If you’ve got a question for the Outside/In[box] hotline, give us a call! We’re always looking for rabbit holes to dive down into. Leave us a voicemail at: 1-844-GO-OTTER (844-466-8837). Don’t forget to leave a number so we can call you back.