Outside/In: The Ramen Wasp Murders & Other Mysteries

In this episode, we introduce our new mailbag segment, where we answer your questions about the natural world. This time:

Question 1: What are those blue boxes sticking out of East Coast salt marshes?

Question 2: A bunch of wasps swarmed into my friend’s bowl of ramen and died. What poisoned the wasps?

Question 3: Did life begin on Earth just once? Or could it have happened multiple times during the same period?

Question 4: If you ironed out all the mountains in a place like New Hampshire - how much bigger would the surface area of the state be?

Featuring: Gabrielle Sakolsky, Luke Steller, Jared Dyer, Debbie Maciecki, Larry Garland, and Russell Congalton

1 of 6 — A greenhead fly trap and resting seagull The blue color is attractive to greenhead flies, who fly up under the box and are trapped inside. Photo by Donald Childs 2 of 6 — The greenhead fly Like deer flies, the bite of the greenhead is quite painful. Ed Hoopes 3 of 6 — Studying wasps Jared Dyer inspecting sticky traps under the microscope Sam Dean 4 of 6 — Trissolcus japonicus Jared Dyer holding a leaf with a very tiny Trissolcus japonicus, also known as a samurai wasp Courtesy Jared Dyer 5 of 6 — Luke Steller Astrobiologist Luke Steller searching for clues about life origins at Tikitere hot springs, New Zealand. ABC Catalyst 6 of 6 — Smoothing out the wrinkles A topographical map of New Hampshire, circa 1870. Boston Public Library

