Sing-Go, D-May-O! - Open Sing - May 5 in Keene

The Keene Cheshiremen Chorus invites all men to a festive, Cinco de Mayo–themed open sing called “Sing-Go D-May-O!” on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:30 PM at the United Church of Christ in Keene (Vernon St. entrance).

Guests can try singing in four-part barbershop harmony, with no experience required. Learning materials and coaching are provided.

Enjoy a fun, relaxed evening of music, fellowship, and Mexican holiday fare courtesy of the members and Margaritas Keene .

The Cheshiremen, part of the Barbershop Harmony Society, have been enriching the Monadnock Region for nearly 75 years and welcome new men of all ages. Let's sing together and have fun!

Free event. Oh, only American songs in Barbershop Harmony!

More information: https://www.cheshiremen.org/singgo