Sam Lewis in Concert

Saturday, May 2, 2026 - 7:00 PM EDT

One of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Artists to Watch”

From Wandering Soul to Nashville Icon: The Rise of Sam Lewis

Sam Lewis has collaborated with everyone from Leon Russell to The Wood Brothers. Chris Stapleton dubbed him “a modern Townes Van Zandt”. He’s often labeled with some form of the word ‘soulful’ (some have even compared his voice to molasses), Lewis’ style meets at a juncture of many different genres however he’s discovered what most musicians spend lifetimes working for; the place where feel-good music meets vital social commentary.

After spending a nomadic youth throughout the Southeast (USA), he began calling Nashville home in 2009. Since then he’s been joined on his journey by some of music’s most righteous and luminary figures. He has pressed the first few chapters in his career’s studio anthology with the release of his self-titled debut (2012). His sophomore release WAITING ON YOU (2015) features an impressive list of Nashville notables all placing their stamp on this enduring expression of un-compromised songwriting. Billboard announced the highly anticipated third studio release third studio release LOVERSITY (2018) and landed Lewis a spot on Rolling Stone’s “10 New Artists to Watch” list, with writer Marissa Moss describing the album as, “... seventies psychedelic soul, with a storyteller’s eye, a swampy Southern groove and an emotional, political punch.” SOLO (released 2020) is a solo-acoustic album recorded at Southern Ground Studios in Nashville in front of a live audience that captures Lewis in his element. HARLEY KIMBRO LEWIS (2022) is a trans-Atlantic collaboration with England’s own Martin Harley and East Tennessee all-star Daniel Kimbro that features a collection of all original material recorded in Nashville. The long-awaited new studio album SUPERPOSITION (2024) irresistibly fuses Americana undertones to hazy dream-like melodies with psychedelic instrumental flourishes. Comprising eight atmospherically captivating originals alongside a compellingly unique take on Dire Straits’ ‘Walk of Life’. EVERYTHING’S FINE (2026) is Lewis’s 7th studio album featuring a more sparse and intimate approach filled with songs that live under an umbrella titled, ‘Everything’s Fine’ which Lewis says, “is kind of a blanket statement I have become obsessed with for a while now…I love it’s duality and it’s usage whether it’s regarding the micro or macro of life…maybe everything’s fine, maybe it’s not, maybe it’s ‘fine’ in the macro sense but not at all in the micro sense or vice versa. I am definitely guilty of using it to define situations that are in fact NOT ‘fine’. We all have different thresholds of what may or may not be ‘fine’ but our unwillingness to accept discourse can lead to a further sense of disconnection if not properly addressed. ‘Everything’s Fine‘ is the most appropriate statement for the world I find myself living in at the moment.”

This impressive body of work has received critical acclaim and each session has grown with the legendary family for which he has adopted to curate and share his musical inner-vision with his listeners.

While each album has a distinct sound, they all circle back to one universal theme and certainly something you will hear Lewis preach to his audience, “we are all trying to get somewhere — all running from something or toward something; we’re all in it together, though.”

Tickets $30

Artistree is located in South Pomfret, VT