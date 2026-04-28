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Reel Outdoors Series: International Fly Fishing Film Festival

Reel Outdoors Series: International Fly Fishing Film Festival

IF4 is the ultimate celebration of fly-fishing culture, featuring a curated collection of world-class films and cinematic storytelling from independent filmmakers around the globe. Rooted in the soul of fly fishing, it brings together powerful stories that capture the heart and adventure of fly fishing. IF4 is a gathering place for the fly-fishing community and a celebration of friendship, stories and stoke.

The 2026 Reel Outdoors Series is co-sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Club, Carlson’s Lodge, North Country Climbing Center, The Lawton Company, and The Trout Unlimited Ammonoosuc Chapter 554

The Colonial Theatre
$10-13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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