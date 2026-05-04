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Mother's Day Pop-Up at Brick House Arts

Mother's Day Pop-Up at Brick House Arts

Join us May 9 to celebrate Mother's Day with fresh flowers, potted plants, and all kinds of handmade gifts for the special people in your life. Celebrating local artists and building community! We will also have a kids' card making station, and there's lots of delicious treats at Fiddleheads Cafe next door!
26 Main Street, Hancock

Brick House Arts
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Brick House Arts
603-562-7077
erin.swn@gmail.com
erinsweeney.net

Artist Group Info

Erin Sweeney
erin.swn@gmail.com
erinsweeney.net
Brick House Arts
26 Main Street
Hancock, New Hampshire 03449
6035627077
erin.swn@gmail.com
erinsweeney.net

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