Mother's Day Pop-Up at Brick House Arts
Mother's Day Pop-Up at Brick House Arts
Join us May 9 to celebrate Mother's Day with fresh flowers, potted plants, and all kinds of handmade gifts for the special people in your life. Celebrating local artists and building community! We will also have a kids' card making station, and there's lots of delicious treats at Fiddleheads Cafe next door!
26 Main Street, Hancock
Brick House Arts
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Brick House Arts
603-562-7077
erin.swn@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Erin Sweeney
erin.swn@gmail.com
Brick House Arts
26 Main StreetHancock, New Hampshire 03449
6035627077
erin.swn@gmail.com