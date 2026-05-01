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Hit the Decks - the Unofficial Start to Summer on the Seacoast

Hit the Decks - the Unofficial Start to Summer on the Seacoast

After way too long a winter (and a spring that sometimes feels like winter... start your (unofficial) summer right by HITTING THE DECKS on Thursday, May 7!

Hit the Decks celebrates the beginning of the summer in Portsmouth. Come downtown to enjoy deck deals, your favorite radio stations, and the ambience of Portsmouth! It's unstructured fun in all the right ways.

Be sure to enjoy the DECK DEALS offered only on May 7! Check hitthedecksportsmouth.com to see the most up-to-date deals and discounts at participating shops and restaurants.

Various shops, restaurants and waterfront areas in Portsmouth, NH
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chamber Collaborative of Greater Portsmouth
6035025301
jennifer@portsmouthcollaborative.org
https://portsmouthchamber.org/

Artist Group Info

jennifer@portsmouthcollaborative.org
Various shops, restaurants and waterfront areas in Portsmouth, NH
Various
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 610-5510
jennifer@portsmouthcollaborative.org
www.HitTheDecksPortsmouth.com

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