Hit the Decks - the Unofficial Start to Summer on the Seacoast

After way too long a winter (and a spring that sometimes feels like winter... start your (unofficial) summer right by HITTING THE DECKS on Thursday, May 7!

Hit the Decks celebrates the beginning of the summer in Portsmouth. Come downtown to enjoy deck deals, your favorite radio stations, and the ambience of Portsmouth! It's unstructured fun in all the right ways.

Be sure to enjoy the DECK DEALS offered only on May 7! Check hitthedecksportsmouth.com to see the most up-to-date deals and discounts at participating shops and restaurants.