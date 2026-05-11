'Glam-Folk' - Slambovian Circus of Dreams @ Stone Church May 8, Brattleboro, VT

NY's Slambovian Circus of Dreams delivers a cool mix of southern rock, Celtic and British folk combined with solid songwriting - a slice of Americana pie that is irresistible! Joziah Longo leads the Slambovians with vocals described as "soothing and bewitching as a snake oil tonic." Bandmates include: Tink Lloyd (accordion, cello, flute), guitar-mandolin wizard Sharkey McEwen, RJ McCarty (keys, banjo), bassist 'Baba' Bob Torsello, and Matthew Abourezk (drums) - who all bring their own magic to the immersive Slambovian brew.

"A breath of fresh air in a sometimes stagnant world - especially as a live act - with varied eclectic influences and great musicianship. Plus moustaches, hats and stage presence gild their Interesting and thought-provoking lyrics for the curious adult mind." – Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull

"Longo is an awesome songwriter" – Garth Hudson, The Band

"Great songs and a whole lotta heart" – Meg Griffin, Sirius diSorDer, SiriusXM

"Simply one of the finest American bands" – All Music

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3616203-2?pid=10413

YouTube: https://go.evvnt.com/3616203-3?pid=10413

Soundcloud: https://go.evvnt.com/3616203-4?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3616203-5?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Fri, 08 May 2026 20:00 - Fri, 08 May 2026 22:30

Venue details: The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro, Vermont, 05301, United States

Category: Live Music

Price:

GA: USD 30.00