Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library Yard Sale!

Come treasure hunting at the Griffin Free Public Library! The Friends of the Library are hosting a fantastic yard sale packed with great finds for everyone.

Browse a wide selection of:

🏠 Household goods

🍳 Kitchen items

🎄 Holiday decorations

🎨 Craft supplies

🧸 Toys and games

✨ And so much more!

All proceeds benefit library programs and services.

📍 Location: Library patio (or inside the library if it rains)

⏰ Don’t miss out—great deals await!

Stop by, shop, and discover your next favorite treasure!

