Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library Yard Sale!
Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library Yard Sale!
Come treasure hunting at the Griffin Free Public Library! The Friends of the Library are hosting a fantastic yard sale packed with great finds for everyone.
Browse a wide selection of:
🏠 Household goods
🍳 Kitchen items
🎄 Holiday decorations
🎨 Craft supplies
🧸 Toys and games
✨ And so much more!
All proceeds benefit library programs and services.
📍 Location: Library patio (or inside the library if it rains)
⏰ Don’t miss out—great deals await!
Stop by, shop, and discover your next favorite treasure!
Griffin Free Public Library
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Griffin Free Public Library
603.483.5374
staff@griffinfree.org
Griffin Free Public Library
22 Hooksett RdAUBURN, New Hampshire 03032
6034835374
staff@griffinfree.org