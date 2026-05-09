Dance the Night Away with the Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra

Celebrate Mother's Day weekend with an unforgettable evening featuring the lush, cinematic sound of the Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra, a dynamic 17-piece ensemble of strings, brass, rhythm, and vocals. Known for their engaging, high-energy performances, they bring beloved classics and contemporary favorites to life with rich orchestral arrangements inspired by icons like John Williams, Paul Simon, and Cole Porter.

Founded by visionary director David "Doc" Vose, this unique studio orchestra blends symphonic depth with the energy of a live show band, creating a performance that is both powerful and deeply moving.

Whether you're treating Mom or gathering with friends, it's the perfect way to celebrate - filled with sweeping melodies, soulful vocals, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, and plenty of room to dance the night away on the Ballroom's iconic wooden floor!

Doors: 7:00 PM

Tickets: $25 in advance | $30 day of show

You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No "bar" tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3610317-0?pid=10413

Date and Time:

Saturday May 09, 2026

( 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM)

Venue Details: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket, New Hampshire, 03857, United States

Category: Live Music

Price:

General Admission: USD 30.00