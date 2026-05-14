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Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Blockbuster Steven Spielberg sci fi. After an encounter with UFOs, an electricity linesman feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen. PG.

The Park Theatre
$10/9
02:00 PM - 04:10 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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