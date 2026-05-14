Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
Blockbuster Steven Spielberg sci fi. After an encounter with UFOs, an electricity linesman feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen. PG.
The Park Theatre
$10/9
02:00 PM - 04:10 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
The Park Theatre
19 Main StreetJaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org